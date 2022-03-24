By Gabriel Ewepu



The new Director of Defence Information, Major-General Jimmy Akpor, yesterday, paid a visit to the Northern Region Office of Vanguard Media Limited in Abuja and called for support in disseminating fair, accurate, and objective defence information to the public.



Akpor said he was in Vanguard to seek the support of the influential newspaper to support the military in ensuring that its operations were properly covered and understood and appreciated by Nigerians and to help create a positive image for the institution.



Akpor, who was accompanied on the visit by other senior military officers, including Commodore Mohammed Wabi, Group Captain Iheoma, and Major Uba, were received by the Northern Regional Editor, Soni Daniel.



The DDI acknowledged the strategic position that Vanguard occupies in the Nigerian media space and the need to continue to support the work the military was doing to safeguard all Nigerians.



Akpor said: “It is always customary that as the new DDI I should physically come to present myself to you as a very important stakeholder in the industry and as a Newspapers, which my father used to read consistently until his death.



Responding, the Regional Editor, Northern Operations of Vanguard Newspaper, Soni Daniel, assured the military of the support of the media house in helping to disseminate accurate and objective information to the public at all times.



Daniel explained that the need for accurate information was more crucial given the invasion of the media space by purveyors of fake news with high potential for manipulation and distortion of facts by mischievous people masquerading as journalists.

“In line with the motto of our newspaper which is “Towards a better life for all”, Vanguard will help the military to educate everybody to able to make informed decisions that would help them to organise their lives,” Daniel said.

