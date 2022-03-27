By Ishola Balogun

The management of Blue BRT, Primero Transport Service, has said it will embark on a three-day skeletal service as a result of scarcity and increase in diesel price across the country.

In a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Mutiu Yekeen , the company however said full operations will begin on Tuesday, March 2022, adding that the spike in diesel price has affected Primero’s operations negatively, running at a huge loss.

“Due to the recent spike in diesel prices across the country, Primero Transport Services Limited, operator of Blue BRT from Ikorodu to TBS, use this medium to inform our commuters that there will be skeletal operations from Saturday, 26th March 2022 to Monday, 28th March 2022. We will resume operations fully on Tuesday, 29th March 2022.

The Managing Director, Primero Transport Services Limited, Mr Fola Tinubu said “the spike in diesel price has affected Primero’s operations negatively. We are currently running at a huge loss. The diesel price has gone up by over 200 per cent while there has not been an increase in fares or intervention from the government. We are struggling right now”.

“We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused you. Our priority is to convey commuters safely to their destinations- providing affordable, fast, and convenient services to Lagosians.