Ace Tanzania music star Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack popularly known as Diamond Platnumz has released his long awaited EP titled, ‘first of All’ (FOA).

Produced and Mastered by Renowned producers: Kriz Beats, Blaizer, S2kizzy, Lizer Classic, Suga Vybs and Nusder Venom. The ten track list features songs from different genres including Afrobeats, Bongo Fleva, Afropop, Amapiano, Zouk and Soukus.

The compiled melodious masterpieces follows a succession of recent hit tracks dropped by the A-list singer ahead of the official release of his studio album later this year.

Speaking about the project, the artist’s record label member and head of digital department, Kim Kayndo lauded his efforts to put through a compilation of songs that cuts across various genres stressing that it will make huge impact on the global music scene.

“Diamond Platnumz offers an East, West and South African collaborations featuring Adekunle Gold, Focalistic, Zuchu, Mbosso, Jaywillz, Pabi Cooper and Costa Titch”, he said.

“It’s a non-skippable Extended Play (EP). It consists of melodic, lyrics, dancing and heart felt music that soothing your soul and get you to the right mood. It’s definitely one that will make great impact across the globe.”

Also reacting to the music project, Akeju Abass, a media director at Prime Music Partners extolled the artist while also labelling the EP as “a reflection of African diversity and uniqueness”.

The EP tracks are listed in no particularly order, below:

Melody Diamnd Platnumz ft JaywillzSomebody Diamond PlatnumzFine – Diamond PlatnumzMtasubiri – Diamond Platnumz ft ZuchuSona – Diamond Platnumz ft Adekunle Gold Loyal – Diamond PlatnumzWonder – Diamond PlatnumzNawaza – Diamond PlatnumzOka – Diamond Platnumz ft MbossoFresh – Diamond Platnumz ft Focalistic, Pabi Cooper & Costa Titch