By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has expressed shock over the sudden demise of DIG Joseph Egbunike, who until his death, was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the investigation in Nigeria Police Force.

While condoling with his immediate family during his condolence visit to the late DIG’s residence in Abuja, the Minister said that the demise of DIG Egbunike is a great loss to his immediate family, the Nigeria Police Force and the entire Nation, and prayed that God Almighty will grant him eternal rest and comfort his immediate family and the Nigeria Police Force.

Dr Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi assures the Inspector-General of Police and family of late DIG Egbunike of his Ministry’s support at this trying time.

He described the departed DIG as a highly cerebral cop who distinguished himself during his career with exemplary qualifications as a lawyer and chartered accountant with which he rendered invaluable services during his policing career.

He, therefore, encouraged the Nigeria Police family to draw strength from the outstanding prowess of the departed DIG and see his professionalism and conduct as a moral beacon for excellence in the discharge of their duties.