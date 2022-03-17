By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA -POLICE operatives have arrested two persons at Enerhen, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, in connection with the alleged murder of an army officer, LT M.M Musa.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, disclosed this at Asaba, the state capital while parading some suspected cultists.

He said: “On 12/3/2022 at about 0310 hours, while police patrol team of emerhen division were on night patrol, they discovered a Toyota 4 runner Jeep with reg no Augh 116AJ, and another Camry with reg no DKA 99TJ abandoned, on a close look, they saw a man later identified as lt M.M Musa in the pool of his own blood.

“The team rushed the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

He said the DPO of Emerhen division immediately swang into action and upon intelligence and investigation, arrested two suspects.

The police commissioner added: “It will be recalled that on 14/3/2022, a cult clash ensued between Eiye and Arobaga confraternities in Jesse community, Ethiope West local government area where four suspected cultists were killed.

“I immediately directed the Command State Anti-Cultism Unit, Dragon Patrol, Eagle-net special squad, and Safe Delta Patrol teams to Jesse town with a view to ensuring that sanity is immediately restored in the Community.

“Consequently, three members of Arobaga confraternity namely: Victor John ‘m’, Nelson Friday ‘m’ and Festus Friday ‘m’ who were alleged to have killed the four members of Eiye confraternity were arrested and today I am glad to say that they are here with us. The investigation is ongoing, meanwhile, sanity has been restored in the community.

“As part of measures to forestall any further break down of law and order in any part of the State, I ordered that intensive raiding be carried out on suspected cultists hideouts by DPOs in their areas of responsibilities.

“In compliance with these directives, the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri led combined teams of Police/Vigilante Patrol teams and carried out an intensive raid at Ogedengbe and Hausa quarters respectively. During the raid, twenty-one suspected cultists were arrested.

“The State Anti-Cultism unit and the Command raiders squad also carried out raids in different parts of the state and arrested Nineteen suspected Cultists.”