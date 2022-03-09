Chief Sunday Eromedoghene Onoriode, Delta State Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party,

By Etop Ekanem

The Delta State Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunday Onoriode, has slammed APC lawmakers in the House of Representatives over their total rejection of a bill seeking to reserve special seats for women at the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Onoriode while speaking to newsmen in Asaba, headquarters of Delta State, expressed dissatisfaction on why APC leadership in the house could vehemently refused a bill that will give the women innclusiveness in governance, describing their actions as insensitive, gender-unfriendly and undemocratic.

He said what APC lawmakers had done cannot happen in PDP from wards, local government and at the state level because it is a practice in the party to always carry women along, hence the likes of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Mrs. Diezani Alison Madueke and others were part of the running of PDP government at the national.

According to Onoriode, same practice still runs at the state level, as Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa’s Adminitration, has always ensures that good numbers of women were given room to serve in his cabinet without any form of gender discrimination and a gender-friendly governor.

He emphasised that over 35% of women are in Okowa’s government from the wards, local government and at the state, holding different positions as appointees of the governor, while other women still holding elective positions as councilors, vice chairpersons and others in both local government and at the state level.

Onoriode said: “If Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa could offer women over 35 per cent appointments and other elective position in his administration, that certainly shows he believes in the course of women, whether ward, local government or state.

“Since democracy, the women has been playing major roles in the country’s electioneering process, so for APC lawmakers to bluntly reject the bill that will give the women an autonomy in holding offoces, is not only aberration but total disrespect for the women folk.

“With this treatment, women should ensure they use their Permanent Voters Card, PVC to vote APC lawmakers out, they cannot desenfranchise them, and still come to ask for their votes, it is unacceptable, hence the women should vote APC lawmakers out come 2023.

“We all know the political strength of women during elections, so it will be bad if such women who voted them into power are being denied of a bill to enhance them in their political journey, such government like that of APC should be voted out of power with their PVC.

“Whether the house want to rescind, revisit or reconsider their position on the bill or not, APC lawmakers have shown clearly to the women they don’t have good intentions for them, and l think their later thought to reconsider the bill was as a push and pressure coming from the women and other civil groups, but good enough to displayed their minds and l think the women had know who they are.”