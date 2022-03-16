…Says Okowa gave me his blessings

*Promises to unlock industrial potentials of Delta

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, the Deputy Governor and governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has dismissed rumours making the rounds that he has stepped down from the race, stating that he was the chosen one to succeed his boss, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to the deputy governor, “rumor of my stepping down is immaterial as long as it does not work in tandem with God’s sovereignty as I can state without prejudices that I am the chosen one.”

Otuaro, who stated this when he formally opened his KBO 2023 Delta Governorship Campaign Organization office, in Asaba on Tuesday, said he has obtained the blessings of Gov. Okowa for the plum job.

In an interactive session with with the press at the event, he stated that the central message of “Build Better for Delta” campaign was his plan to unlock the industrial potentials of the state, create boundless opportunities for all and champion the principle of common good establishing leadership that devoid of ethnic sentiments, especially in a multi-ethnic state like Delta.

He said: “The commendable progress which some refer to in some quarters as ‘phenomenal transformation’ we have made as a state in the last six years is a reflection of the great exemplary, noteworthy and much talked about working relationship I have with my boss, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. I hold the governor in the highest esteem and I have formally informed him of my intentions and I continue to do so in all my decisions and consultations across the state. He gave me his blessings.

“My central message emphasizes my commitment to unlock the industrial potentials of Delta and create boundless opportunities for all. It is Delta for everybody and realizing the Delta of our dreams.”

While thanking the people of the state, PDP members and leaders; KBO supporters and volunteers, among others, for their support and prayers since the commencement of his consultation tours across the 23 local governments of the state, Otuaro expressed hopes that the greatness of Delta would be realized.