Over 400 youths and women in Oghara, Ethiope West local government council in Delta State, have been empowered by the Council’s Chairman, Hon. Nelson Oghenedoro Owoso in a skill acquisition programme tagged; “THE ETHIOPE WEST VISIBLE ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL ACQUISITION PROGRAMME”

The skills acquisition programme that include welding and fabrication, fashion and designing, computer training, and hair dressing respectively, was inaugurated on Monday by the Chairman who disclosed that the aim was to train interested youths in various skills to make them self employed and relevant to the society.

Also, cash grants were given to female beneficiaries, widows and the physically challenged among them, who were counseled by some experts on how to utilize the funds, while a befitting Council Area logo with tag; ETHIOPE WEST VISIBLE ENVIRONMENTAL TRAFFIC TASKFORCE’ was also unveiled after 25 years of the Council’s existence.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Owoso mentioned that the Taskforce which has Austin Ojariafe as Chairman, was inaugurated to monitor indiscriminate dumping of refuse and checkmate road side trading meant to keep the environment clean as well as to create jobs for the youths.

Owoso disclosed that the twin events were novel in the history of the Council, stating that more persons would be empowered in the days ahead, as part of fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people during election.

The logo was unveiled by the former Delta State governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, represented by Chief Williams Makinde.

Others at the event include Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM. Monday Ovie Whiskey, Udurhie I and some royal fathers; Hon. Ben Roland Igbakpa, member Federal House of Assembly; PDP Chairman, Ethiope West, Hon. Solomon Obareki; Vice Chairman of the Council; Hon. Austin Atomre and others.