By Paul Olayemi

Some group of Urhobo youths leaders spread across the 24 kingdoms of Delta Central in Delta State led by one Chief Anthony Ofoni has purchased the Senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms all worth 3.5 Million naira for the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Hon John Nani to vie for the Delta Central Senatorial seat come 2023.

The youth leaders also paid for the party rebranding fee which cost #300,000 (three hundred thousand naira)

Presenting the forms to the DESOPADEC boss at his Jesse residence in Ethiope West Local Government Area in Delta State, the leader of the group, Chief Ofoni expressed hope that a better and developed Delta Central is possible with the former House of Assembly member as senator.

Ofoni said, “After serious deliberations, and having look at his antecedents, we have concluded that the situation of our Senatorial district needs people like Chief John Nani, who has over the years performed creditable well and someone we, the youths, believe can perform, if we have the right leadership, it will bring the best out of Delta Central people and provide the best for us”

“It is for these reasons that we, the leaders of various groups in Urhobo kingdoms in Delta Central concluded that we should not leave the process to only politicians. We have decided to get involved right from the pre-primary election period”

One of the youth leaders, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, the Deputy National Youth Leader of Pan Niger Delta forum, (PANDEF) and a Youth Activist in the region said, the group of leaders task themselves financially and bought the form for the former commissioner “It is imperative that John Nani should listen to our voice, and we are appealing to all delegates to vote for a man that can be our friend, not a man we would call grandfather

“To eradicate poverty, we need to take the bull by the horn, that’s the position we have taken.

“We want candidate who have proven records, who know the needs of our people and can initiate policies, programmes, and projects that will develope and have impact on our people and encourage the growth of businesses, particularly, small and medium scale enterprises.

“ We want a man we will be proud of, one who can naturally earn the respect of everyone. We want a candidate who understands job creation and wealth creation.”

In his response, Nani, who commended the youth leaders for the gesture, lauded them for tasking themselves to raise the cash for the forms to reach their desired goal.

According to him, this gesture is a challenge to him promising to work hard as he had intended.

“The only way I can pay you back is to meet the yearning and aspirations of all of you.

“Your mandate means I will work hard among all our leaders, delegates, and reach out to other stakeholders to emerge in the primaries as well as emerge winner in the Senate election proper.

“I want to once again express my joy over this gesture. I appreciate and I will not take it for granted” he said.