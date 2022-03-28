A Special Assistant on political matters to distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the Deputy President of the Senate, Austine Kpedi has hailed the unity talk between Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei (Esq) and the Obarisi of Urhoboland, H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege.

Kpedi in a Facebook publication titled “My take home from the APC National Convention 2022” said “party members in Delta State were filled with joy and hope of victory ahead of 2023 as they witness and watch both leaders hugging themselves at the Delta State Delegates stand in Eagle square, the venue of the APC National Convention 2022”.

While charging leaders and members of the party to consider the unity and growth of the party most importantly, he urge other Leaders with acidulous differences to emulate the steps taken so far by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON and Victor Ochei towards uniting the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

“In 2019, Delta APC made alot of mistakes which the ruling party in the State leveraged upon to defeat our party, I am happy that our dedicated party Leaders and members are closing ranks to avoid the repeat of 2019. I urge other Leaders to emulate the bold steps taken so far by our founding Leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe in embracing and encouraging the unity of our great party”.

The Statement also added that “Delta APC is now bigger and stronger than it were in 2019 as the Party is now having two Senators, a House of Representatives member, three State House of Assembly members and former bigwigs of the PDP in our midst”. Kepdi called on all members of Delta APC to relocate back to the grassroot and start mobilization from now till 2023 elections.

“Our unity is a big threat to the party that has thrown our state to a conglomerate of an Osusu, we are happy that they are weeping because they see us waxing stronger everyday with the overwhelming supports of Deltans who are tired of the PDP misgovernment, their jittering is a pointer to the victory awaiting Delta APC and Deltans in general come 2023. We must therefore start mobilizing and sensitizing our women, youths and elders ahead of 2023”.

“Let me also use this medium to congratulate our great party for the peaceful and rancour free conduct of the 2022 National convention, we have demonstrated that we are mature enough to handle our internal affairs without bickering. I extend my warm congratulations to Barr. Felix Morka, Dr. Mrs. Betta Edu who emerged as National Publicity Secretary and National Women Leader of the party respectively”.