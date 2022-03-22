By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Deltans and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have been urged to consider an Ijaw as the best option to govern the state in 2023 for the sake of equity and fairness.

Leader of Bomadi Legislative Assembly, Hon. Nicholas A. Okpai, gave the task, yesterday, during a door-to-door campaign by a youth group, Delta Ijaw Young Professionals, DIYP, at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area, demanding an Ijaw to govern the state.

He postulated that it was morally and politically just and ideal to consider the Ijaw ethnic nationality in the state to produce the state governor in 2023 by all political permutations, stressing that Ijaw had really played the servant role for too long.

He said: “to be fair and just, it’s time for the Ijaw ethnic nationality in the state to be given an opportunity to govern the state, whether there’s zoning or no zoning; it’s long overdue for an Ijaw to govern the state by all political calculations.

“The Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta has served and worked faithfully for other ethnic groups to govern the state without grumbles, and it’s reasonable to reciprocate this good gesture for their loyalty.

“The ethnic nationalities in the state as well as the PDP should take into cognizance this fact as Ijaw are demanding for fair treatment, which is ideal.

“Again, Ijaw has the political and economic manpower to consolidate on the gains of the PDP-led democracy in the state, yes, Ijaw has the manpower that can and is ready to consolidate on the exploits of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa”.