Ibori

By Paul Olayemi

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori on Saturday, ahead of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), primaries to elect its governorship candidate, has sounded a note of warning to those plotting to undermine his influence in Delta politics, saying that anyone conspiring to disgrace him shall suffer shame

The former governor, who stated this during the declaration of the national chairman of Delta Central 2023 (DC-23), Senator Ighoyota Amori, to contest for the Delta Central Senatorial seat come 2023 at his Mosogar country home, Ethiope West local government area of the state, also called on the people of the district to support Senator Amori.

Ibori, who is believed to have produced his two successors, while endorsing Sen. Ighoyota Amori as his preferred candidate in PDP, noted that as a stakeholder in PDP and Urhobo nation, he should have a say on who becomes what in his senatorial district.

He warned that those planning to undermine him, in an attempt to disgrace him at the poll will be disgraced by God.

Ibori, therefore, urged party leaders and stakeholders to support Amori’s senatorial ambition, noting that support for Amori is a support for him.

According to him; “I am behind and I will support Senator Ighoyota Amori every step on the way, and anybody, anyone conspiring, anybody that thinks that because I am now a former governor they want to conspire to disgrace me, God will disgrace all of them.

“This is my senatorial district, I am a stakeholder in this party (PDP) and I am a stakeholder in Urhobo, this is my place of birth, I am with Senator Amori all the way.

“I want to assure that if you give Senator Amori your support, he will not disappoint you, I want to guarantee you that Senator Amori will perform beyond expectation because we know his capacity, we know his reach, he has contact and knows how to use it and that seat befits Amori, so let support him.

“Please, join hands with me. Support him to go to the senate. I know that some of you from your various houses will probably be thinking, please have a rethink, I am begging of you.

“Ibori is begging you and you are refusing? Please, support me to send Senator Ighoyota Amori to the Senate.

“I want to say it again that this senatorial race, this Senator Amori”s bid, is my bid. Please, join hands with me and join hands with Senator Amori to the Senate”, he pleaded.