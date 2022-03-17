Onwordi

Peoples Democratic Party chieftain Hon James Endurance Onwordi popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has said that the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will make a good governor .

Onwordi made this disclosure in Asaba noting that the speaker has been tested and trusted by members of the State House of Assembly and Deltans .

He noted that , the leadership qualities displayed by Sheriff has shown to Deltans that he will make a good Governor

“Ahead of the 2023 general election, its paramount we look into the leadership qualities possessed by the Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori”.

He was elected National Treasurer and presently, as National Deputy- Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of 36 states Houses of Assembly due to his leadership qualities.

”Sheriff is eminently qualified to govern the state as from 2023 looking at his antecedents.” he said .