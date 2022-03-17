By Anslem Atikueke

A pressure group within the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Sheriffication Movement (TSM) has announced the appointment of an Asaba-based Journalist, Speechwriter and politician, Comr. Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel as its Director-General.

The appointment was sequel to a motion moved by Hon. Chief Louis Onofighe (Delta South) and seconded by Dr. Lawrence Egbon (Delta North) which was unanimously adopted by the house, in a well-attended meeting held Wednesday in Ogunu, Warri, Delta State.

The group was also passed a vote of confidence in the State Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the State Chairman of the Party, Olorogun Barr. Kingsley Esiso and other members of the State working committee of the party.

Formed last year solely for the purpose of driving the gubernatorial aspiration of the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori FICMC, the group has prominent politicians, businessmen and women, civil servants, students and other seasoned professionals as members.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the group’s director of protocol and communication, Mr. Justice Ogwah, noted that the commitment of the group and its members to ensuring the success of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori FICMC during the PDP gubernatorial primaries is unwavering, adding that the Speaker’s performance in 5yrs of leading the legislative arm of government was an attestation to his sterling leadership sagacity.

” We are here today to announce formally the Director-General and other important stakeholders who will be holding various positions in this group. Today we have a DG who we all trust in his ability to deliver. Our task is as simple as it is complex. A transition is coming and we are poised to making our voice heard. We are committed more than ever to pursue the aspiration of our Principal, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori to a logical conclusion. We believe he is the right man for the job. His pedigree as a homeboy who have lived with the people all his life, and his leadership and political experiences which cut across the executive, the legislature as well as the cooperate world, stand him out as the candidate to beat in the election”, he said.

Adding that, “We trust our dear governor; Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and other leaders of the party will embrace the candidature of Sheriff for continuity of the progress the state has witnessed in the past 7years”.