…roles out rural devt, urban renewal, education as priority agenda

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Sen. James Manager, the lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Monday, openly declared his intention and readiness to contest for the gubernatorial seat of Delta state in 2023.

Manager, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, bigwig in the state, made his intention known during his consultation visit to Bomadi, his political stronghold and headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

Manager, who visited three riverine local government areas, including Bomadi, Patani and Burutu in his consultations with delegates, which is his first outing in his rumoured bid to contest to the Dennis Osadebe House in Asaba.

Addressing delegates and party faithful at Bomadi, he said: “Bomadi is where I started my political journey and you all know me very well from the time of SDP and NRC till date.

“I’ve been involved in the making of governors in the state from the time of Chief Felix Ibru through Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan to Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa. So, if a kingmaker wants to become a king, what’s wrong in that?

“Okowa has done very well and I’ll continue from where he will stop. His legacies I will nurture, maintain and allow to grow and I will add my own. By His grace, we look forward to celebration and jubilations because God has been preparing me for this day.

“My priority agenda will be rural transformation, urban renewal, peace and security. Quality education for the youths will be in the heart of my government because an educated mind makes the difference”.