A Delta State governorship aspirant, Mr Efe Ofobruku, weekend, said he was the only aspirant without blemish, saying others eying the state gubernatorial seat was either on the watchlist of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC or have pending court cases.

Ofobruku stated this when he met with the committee constituted by the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, to interact with the governorship aspirants from Delta Central Senatorial District.

He said: “Among those who are gladiators in the race, I present myself as the only one without blemish. It will be a disaster and a great disservice to the entire Urhobo nation if, at the end of the day, we get a candidate who wins the primary and is disqualified either after the primary or after winning the general election.

“So, if we must go to the battle, we must go with a candidate that has taken time to prepare for the job, that has read, that has also cut his teeth politically. Among all those who are aspiring today, I am the only one that has won elections under the most difficult circumstances in the state.”

Saying that he was out to put in place a system of government he termed “Entrepreneurial Governance”, he said; “we will be able to key into the existing development plan of the state government having served in different capacities in the state. We will be re-engineering the system and processes in the state.

“We will run a system of government whereby government creates the enabling environment and the private sector drives the economic activities of the various sectors of the economy hence creating jobs, creating wealth and making taxes available to the government.

“This is because by creating jobs the people will pay tax, by creating wealth those who are creating wealth will pay tax for the government to have funds to work with to address other socio-economic issues that are the responsibility of the government.”

According to him, “the existing government has designed a template already for wealth creation by making sure that people acquire skills but this time around we intend to take it to a new level by setting up a TASK TEAM that will first and foremost, interact with those shortlisted before they embark on the Skills acquisition programme.”

Responding, President-General, Olorogun Moses Taiga, who is the head of the committee prayed for Ofobruku and expressed hope that his party and Deltans will decide in his favour.