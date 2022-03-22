By Clifford Ndujihe

DELTA State Governorship Aspirant, Mr Francis Onyemaechi Nnana, has promised to tackle the problem of rising house rents in the major cities of the state by addressing housing deficit.

Nnana, 34, a political scientist and business man, who is aspiring to govern the state on the platform of the Boot Party, BP, said with prudent management of resources and prioritisation of projects, he would meet the dream of Deltans.

In a chat with Vanguard, he said: “It is the dream of every Deltan to live in decent homes; to have equal access to jobs and other economic means. It is the dream of every Deltan to have transformational learning conditions and to live in an aura of peace. Unfortunately, for more than two decades, we have had certain oligarchs, cabal if like, undermine the institution of governance in the state in order to amass wealth illegitimately and to hold onto power at all cost.

“I understand the most important needs of Deltans. I understand that most of us can’t bear the brunt of exorbitant house rents in Asaba, Warri, Ughelli and Agbor.

“Hence, the policy thrust of my administration, if elected governor in 2023, would be to address the housing deficit in these cities and other parts of the state. My administration seeks to provide Deltans with 10,000 units of modern and affordable housing annually under the ‘Build Delta Housing Scheme’. The funding of this programme and other economic drivers would be overseen by the Delta State Sustainable Finance and Economic Growth Plan, DSSFEG-Plan, an economic think-tank committee to be constituted by my administration

“The committee will be driven by the philosophy of public spending to address the most fundamental public needs of Deltans, create opportunities and boost the state’s internally generated revenue. Part of the objectives of investing in the housing needs of Deltans is to create ‘markets’ for businesses to thrive in these core cities especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). By making housing affordable for all, we look to attract a pool of human resources integral for the growth of our dear state. Let me make it clear, not a single block of the ‘Build Delta Housing Scheme’ would be sold to merchants who might exploit the scheme for their selfish interests. All of the blocks of the aforementioned housing scheme would be accessible to Deltans and/or other inhabitants of the state on a rental basis and at affordable rates. Our vision is to establish Warri and Asaba as the business hubs of the Niger-Delta region. Decent and affordable housing for all is the way to go.

“In the same vein, my administration, through the DSSFEG-Plan, will aggressively pursue a policy of advanced land preparation in the rural areas of the state as a strategy to improve crop yield, create opportunities for Deltans, check the excessive hike in the prices of food items as well as improve access to raw materials in the state. This idea encapsulates a diversity in approach to attract Deltans, especially the youths, to the business of farming.

Before now, we have had the common practice of past governments, including the present one, appropriate agricultural loans to their friends and cronies – ‘political farmers’ if you like – who, most often, divert these funds to other selfish and unproductive ventures. While our society is rife with corrupt practices, my government would stamp its authority to ensure that critical funding for the growth of the state is never diverted. One way to achieve this, in respect to agricultural investments in the state, is to meet any serious farmer on the farmland. My administration will, thus, lead the way in land preparation for business minded farmers only. I’m convinced that with this approach, we will attract much more energetic youths to the business of growing crops and other agricultural yields. We must note, however, that land preparation for improved farming is not complete with just tilling the soil with mechanical implements but adequately nourishing it for improved productivity.”