By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Senior Special Assistant to governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Research and Youth Development, Dr. David Akpobolokemi, has declared his readiness to contest for the Bomadi Constituency seat in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2023.

Dr David, younger brother to former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Patrick Akpobolokemi, declared his interest, yesterday, at Ward 20 Okoloba, Bomadi local government area of the state.

Akpobolokemi noted that his primary objective of contesting to the office was to ensure legislation of laws that would add value to the system as well as foster democracy dividends much closer to grassroot populace.

He said: “my quest to represent the good people of Bomadi Constituency has been a long-standing zeal to bring the much-needed dividends of democracy to the grassroot, I wish to bring about positive change to the people of Bomadi Constituency.

“I appeal to Bomadians to give me their mandate to represent them, and indeed that mandate will not be a mistake, I will ensure democracy dividends are evenly distributed devoid of favouritism.

“My ascension to the Bomadi Constituency seat will be remarkable as I will bring governance much closer to grassroot, I will empower the youth, I will ensure equity in the system, be responsive in governance and be accessible by the people”.

“I will work in synergy with my colleagues to make Delta State a better place for all”.