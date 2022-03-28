Dekina/Bassa House of Representative hopeful, Austin Okai, CNA, on Monday in Abuja, purchased the nomination and expression of interest form to run for House of Representative in Kogi on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2023.

“I am very sure of wining PDP primary and I will win general election come February 2023 by God grace,” he said.

On his plans for the development of Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency, Okai says “it would be anchored on some cardinal areas of need”.

According to him, “My developmental plans will focus on education, healthcare, roads and infrastructure development, ecological and environmental interventions, as well as youth empowerment and agricultural development”

He describes his journey into politics as one driven by the desire to change the narrative and to provide an alternative voice for the youths.

The 38-year-old aspirant regretted the fact that not too many young Nigerians, like himself, are ready to leap into politics but said he would see to it that such would no longer be the case when eventually elected.