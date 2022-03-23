•7 persons receiving treatment, 200 houses, 32 shops burnt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Government Tuesday said the death toll in the Sunday’s attack in Kaura Local Government Area, LGA, has risen to 34 including two military personnel.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,

Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, named the four locations attacked by unidentified assailants as Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA.

According to the statement “Two military personnel were among the 34 killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.”

The 32 locals killed are listed as “Angelina Aboi, Godiya Iliya, Peace Iliya, Stephen Emmanuel,- Patrick Pius, Gwamna Ishaya, Philip Joseph, Godwin Latong, Aba Chawai, Nancy Luka, Sophia Luka, Hosea James and Daniel Sofa.”

Also killed were “Geoffrey Ado, Bala James, Henry Dauda, Augustine Iliya, Irmiya Michael, Murna Luka, Monday Buki, Reuben Kumai, Zilien Gudak, Anita Dauda Kawai, Rifkatu Dauda Kawai, Titi Bawa, Jacob Yayock, Samuel Ufui, Silas Bulus, Victor Ayuka, Jummai Yunana, Sunday Tachio and Hope Luka.

“Seven people were injured and are receiving treatment. They are Ndau Abba, Mani Luka, Habila Sambo, Ibrahim Daniel, Julius Tachio, Rose Sunday and Sadunga Kamai.

, “One Mrs Abigail Joshua from Adan community, is currently missing. Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalized.”

Condemning the attack Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i expressed his grief at the killing, condoled with the families of those killed, and prayed for the repose of their souls as he wished the injured a quick recovery.

The statement said the Governor also condoled with the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during this attack, saying “The Governor appeals to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts were sustained to stabilize the area. The Kaduna State Government enjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.

“Security reports revealed that criminals took advantage of the chaos to wreak havoc of their own. A bus was attacked by a mob in Agban, and the conductor was killed. Similarly, some places of worship were torched as tension rose in Kafanchan.”