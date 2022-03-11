Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) says it has disbursed about N62.5 billion to female entrepreneurs in Nigeria as at February 2022.

Managing Director (MD) of the bank, Mr Tony Okapnachi, disclosed this at the celebration of the International Women’s Day, in Abuja, yesterday.

Mr. Okpanachi said that his team was very passionate about women’s empowerment based on its conviction that their contributions were crucial for the nation’s economic development.

Accordingto him, “Gender equity is crucial to meeting development goals, reducing human suffering, and solving our biggest environmental problems”.

Women across the world, he said “continue to suffer from gender inequality, including child labour, forced marriages, gender-based violence, sexist policies, as well as barriers to participation in education and employment”.

The MD said that stereotypes and biases that women contend with included “Women Can’t Be Leaders; Women Are Irrational; Women Can’t Handle Huge Responsibilities and many more”.

For a society to make progress, Okapnachi stated that “we must challenge these preconceived notions”.

As MD of DBN, he said that he was leading “a team that is deliberately breaking these biases”.