BY Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The global Afrobeat community will on Thursday converge on Dubai for the highly anticipated AfroZons Dubai Soundoff, with Nigeria’s Afrobeat star, D’Banj on hand to thrill fans from across the world.

The event which will give participants the opportunity to see Dubai with an Afrobeat theme, is sponsored by Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, DET, in partnership with American Afrobeat promoters, AfroZons.

The Soundoff will have in attendance Radio Hosts, Celebrities and Key Opinion Leaders in the Afrobeat community from across the globe and 20 journalists from across Africa.

“Popular Afrobeat sensation, D’Banj, who was the first ever artist to put an Afrobeat song in the UK top 10 with his single ‘Oliver Twist’ will be part of the trip and has promised participants a memorable experience”, the organizers said.

With the kickoff date around the corner, over 150 people from around the world have reportedly bought their packages to be part of the fun while travelers from the USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Uganda, UK, and Angola are joining Afrobeat celebrities from around the world to go through this mind-blowing tour of Dubai.

According to Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, “also attending, will be over 20 Journalists from across Africa. These journalists will not only experience the glamour of the Soundoff but will also tell the stories of participants and create a lasting memory.

“During the buildup to the event, Radio Hosts gave their listeners the opportunity to win free tickets to attend the Soundoff. So far, 72 winners have been cleared to attend the event in Dubai. The winners are from the USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, UK, and Angola. The winners will receive flight tickets, accommodation, tickets to Expo 2020, access to the very exclusive AfroZonsDXB Desert Party and all activities linked to the Soundoff, courtesy DET.

“The Soundoff which is slated to hold from the 3rd to 9th of March 2022 promises to be fun packed. The climax of the Soundoff will be a first of its kind, Afrobeat party in the desert, tagged, the ‘AfroZonsDXB Desert Party’. The Safari party will take place on the 7th of March 2022 and will have performances from Afrobeat DJ’s and artistes from around the world. Some are DJ K Ceaser, DJ Nickie, Aya Ito, DJ Nosike, Stonebwoy, DJ Ringo and the KoKo Master himself, D’Banj.

“#AfroZonsDXB is the official social media hashtag for this project and will have regular updates as the Soundoff progresses. The official website for the Soundoff is www.afrozonsdxb.com. The website hosts further information on the Soundoff and will have regular updates on the progress of the trip. Also visit www.visitdubai.com for information on what more Dubai has to offer”.

Speaking on the Soundoff, one of the lucky winners, Josiah Diaso from Nigeria, said; “Let me start in an excited note that typifies how we feel right now and actually since we emerged as winners of this amazing experience that is promised by the Afrozons Dubai Soundoff.

“On the day of the raffle draw, we screamed at the top of our lungs like we won a 50 million US dollar jackpot when my name was called; Ofcourse, this is nothing short of a jackpot. My wife lost her voice for a whole day from the scream. The Afrozons Dubai Soundoff team is simply amazing for this once in a lifetime opportunity to experience Dubai in a way that many will never know. The transparency of how it all went is something to covet.

“We look forward to meeting the wonderful people who made this happen for me and my queen. This is us re-living our Honeymoon all thanks to you guys. We also look forward to being a part of all the sumptuous activities lined up during the Soundoff.

“It is more remarkable bearing in mind that my birthday is 7th March, within the Soundoff activity. This tops it as the best birthday gift ever. The Soundoff is a brilliant showcase of Dubai to the world as a preferred tourist destination. The magic and beauty that Dubai represents goes without saying as it is almost everyone’s dream to experience Dubai.

From our hearts we say a big Thank you for this glorious adventure.”

Another winner from Tanzania, Irene Shemndolwa, had this to say, “Winning the giveaway to me was still unreal until I got hold of the tickets! It will be a much-needed break from my busy schedule, and I’m super excited! Dubai is such a fun city and a shopping haven indeed, so I’m definitely looking forward to an amazing time there without forgetting live performance by D’Banj. I truly believe this will be a memorable experience.”