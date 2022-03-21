By Prince Okafor

Development Agency of Western Nigeria (DAWN Commission) along with the Asia Africa Chamber of Commerce (AACC ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral trade and investment development between Asian countries and Southwest Nigeria.

The MoU signed at Oyo state, will act as catalysts to accelerate social-economic growth in Africa using Nigeria as a takeoff point

Present at the signing ceremony includes DAWN Commission’s Director-General, Mr. Seye Oyeleye; AACC Vice Chairman and President of AACC Africa, Prince Ayinla, AACC Nigeria Vice President, Finance and Investment Development, Mr. Temitope Daramola, AACC Nigeria Vice President, Pharmaceutical Industry, Mr. Olufemi Daramola, and AACC Nigeria Director of Tourism, Erelu Rotiba.

Speaking at the event, Ayinla noted that the partnership marks the beginning of various initiatives that will boost Africa’s economic renewal.

In his words: “AACC is planning intervention packages that will act as catalysts to accelerate social-economic growth in Africa using Nigeria as a takeoff point and Southwest Nigeria as a pilot project.

“This approach will assist in fostering continental economic development from a fourth industrial revolution perspective and help to bridge the gaps of infrastructural deficit in Africa, with a view to making the continent more Industry 4.0 complaint,” he said.

On the pan-Nigeria outlook, Prince Ayinla stated that, “AACC is focused on end to end investment from raw materials production to secondary and tertiary production of raw materials to retain as much of the product value chain within Nigeria and the host communities as possible.

“AACC intends to work with all tiers of government, within the region, through DAWN to ensure the most suitable development structures and relevant infrastructure are employed through the region.

“AACC is committed to promoting contemporary manufacturing in all six geopolitical zones, towards making Nigeria an export-oriented country. That is why this MOU is very strategic for the partnership of AACC and DAWN Commission. AACC will, in the vein, connect with the other five zones in Nigeria.

“Going forward, we will be taking more pragmatic steps and approach to making sure that we achieve all our set goals and objectives to drive a healthy social economy sustainable development in the Nigeria market,” Prince Ayinla said.

Commenting on the development, Oyeleye expressed excitement about the partnership as both organisations will be working together along the lines of commerce and investment. “The DAWN Commission is excited about the prospects of this partnership and the immense potentials for attracting businesses and investments to the Southwest region, which will create more jobs, increase internally-generated revenue, and contribute to human capacity development.

“Against the backdrop of global economic challenges, AACC strongly believes the best time for Africa’s economic renewal is now, especially as the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine turmoil, and other areas of global economic meltdown serve as eye-openers for a more robust and forward-looking approach to business in Africa.

AACC has its global headquarter in Malaysia, with the main goal of being a world-class economic reference point and an organisation that promotes as well as facilitates trade and investment opportunities between Asia and Africa.