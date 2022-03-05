.

The mother and son flew in Davido’s private jet to London and the singer warmly received them at the airport. In the video that emerged online, Davido was heard calling Ifeanyi Rasko and the little man walks around the executive jet.

Davido is excited ahead of his big concert at the popular London O2 Arena and he is welcoming some important people in his life.

The DMW boss took out of his busy schedule to personally pick his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke and his mother Chioma Rowland as they arrived in the city of London for the mega-concert.

