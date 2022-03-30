One of the leading gubernatorial aspirant in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo) has expressed shock over the Abuja-Kaduna train attacks, including recent attacks in Kaura, Jema’a and Giwa by terrorists.

In a statement, Sani condemned the attacks while condoling with the victims and their families on the unfortunate attacks.

The statement quoted Sani as saying: “I am truly devastated by the train attack by terrorists yesterday evening. My thoughts and prayers are with victims and their families over the sad incidences.”

Dattijo also condoled with Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, families and loved ones of victims of the Kaduna train, Kaura/Jema’a and Giwa attacks and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the dastard attacks and speedy recovery of the injured.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to our father and leader, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, families and victims of the nefarious attacks,” the statement read in parts.

Sani widely known as Dattijo further commended security agencies on rescue operations efforts and then urged them to strengthen team work to justify the huge investment in the security sector by the El-Rufai led administration.

“The coordination of rescue operations is commendable, but I urge for a sustained synergy between security agencies to complement the huge investments in security by Kaduna State Government to curb all acts of criminality,” he noted.

“In the meantime, all activities lined up in continuation of the local governments tour and consultation of the aspirant is suspended until further notice.”

The statement also announced donations of an undisclosed amounts to the victims in the attacks.

Vanguard News