Children are blessings from God. Their presence in the family provides a very unique joy. This is the reason the birth of a new child in every homes calls for celebration.

Just as Jesus said, in Matthew 19:14: “Let the children come to me. Don’t stop them! For the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to those who are like these children.”

There is no greater miracle and blessing than the birth of a child. And the birth of the beautiful princess Darling Chizaram Dutch has not changed the feelings or the culture.

Darling Chizaram Dutch since her birthday has brought joy and love in the home of the CEO of Dutch Tech Properties, one of the leading real estate companies in Nigeria.

As part of efforts to celebrate and show appreciation to God almighty for the birth of the smart Princess, she will be dedicated to God today Sunday March 13, 2022 at St. Philip & James Catholic Church- along Chevron Lekki.

It will be a total shutdown after the church service as all roads leading to Pearl Garden at Wole Crescent off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, will experience an unusual gridlock.

Darling Chizaram Dutch, who is the daughter of the CEO & Founder of Dutch Properties, will be Godfathered by Emeka Otigba, the CEO & Founder of the popular Rollace Hotel.