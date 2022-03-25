The new iteration of the internet or web3 as we know it is a decentralized, trustless, automated technological mammoth that will be built on the foundations of new ideas, innovations, and developments. So, for this new future to unfold, it is crucial to back these innovations at their very early stages and the investment firm Morningstar Ventures headed by Danilo S. Carlucci has tasked itself with this assignment.

With a primary focus on investing in early-stage tokens and equity rounds, Morningstar Ventures aims to foster new-age digital asset and blockchain startups in the transition towards web3. In this regard, the firm has recently pledged $15M for the growth and development of the Elrond blockchain ecosystem through its Elrond Dubai Incubator. This partnership comes three years after Danilo S. Carlucci met Benjamin Mincu the CEO of Elrond network back in 2018 to discuss the future of blockchain technology.

The overarching theme of Elrond Dubai Incubator is quite straightforward – to provide financial and strategic support to developers and founders building promising projects for the Elrond ecosystem. “Over the past couple of years, the Elrond Network grew from strength to strength, redefining and expanding the horizons of blockchain networks,” says Danilo. “The web-scale speed and infrastructure of Elrond make it a suitable platform to house the next-generation of blockchain projects and our aim with the Incubator to accelerate this development.”

As such, the open metaverse data platform Itheum is the first project to be backed by the Dubai Incubator and has the potential to transform the data market as we know it today. A platform like Itheum is pivotal for the onset of the fourth industrial revolution and web3, both of which are driven by data. It circumvents data privacy problems in web2 and creates a scope for a future where data can be collected and traded consensually by converting personal data into tradable assets on the blockchain.

Through the Dubai Incubator, Danilo and Morningstar Ventures have committed to directing their internal resources towards building global teams and educating masses about the Elrond Network and supporting a multitude of potential projects like Itheum.

About Morningstar Ventures

Morningstar Ventures is an investment firm backing ambitious ideas by early-stage founders. Based in Dubai, Morningstar Ventures focuses primarily on the blockchain and digital assets space and is led by CEO Danilo S. Carlucci. The firm is active in both token investments and equity investments and has a particularly strong focus on the Elrond ecosystem.