By Yinka Kolawole

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said Dangote Group is the second-largest employer of labour in Nigeria, after the federal government.

He said this in Lagos, when he commissioned the 3 million metric tonnes capacity Dangote Fertiliser plant built at a cost of $2.5 billion.

The plant which is located at Ibeju Lekki is built on 500 hectares of land.

Speaking at the event, Buhari noted that the fertiliser company was already exporting its product to other countries, including the United States, Mexico, India and Brazil.

The president added that the contributions of Dangote Industries have further affirmed Nigeria’s leadership in Africa.

In his welcome address, President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said that the plant being commissioned is the largest granulated urea plant in Africa, and the second largest in the world.

