Engr Felix Odjede

The Chief Executive Officer of Dan Dolor Limited, chief Dafe Dan Dolor, and chief Ochuko Achohra have felicitated with Engr Felix Odjede, FNSE, on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the duo, they described Odjede as a thoroughbred professional.

READ ALSO:Okowa felicitates with Adeboye at 80

“We and our families join well wishes to celebrate our childhood friend and brother on this special occasion.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless and protect our brother as he moves higher in his career “.