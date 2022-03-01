It is no longer news, that female counterparts in every industry and areas of human endeavor are not only distinguished for the top positions but they are also living beyond & up to expectations and setting new records.

The Garden City Advancement Awards monthly recognition of outstanding personalities beams the spotlight on an extraordinary achiever, a pacesetter, and an advocate. DAME ANENGI BARASUA the Executive Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, the very first female chairman of the Bonny LGA, the only Female Chairman out of the 23 LGA’s in Rivers State.

She is an astute business management expert, certified SMEs Consultant, and a people-oriented politician, whose passion for accomplishment and community development has earned her the prestigious Garden City Outstanding Personality of February 2022.

As the LGA Boss in the last 100 days, she has strategically improved the security in Bonny and drastically reduced sea piracy within the waterways around the LGA, through her empowerment programs geared towards building economic viability and self-reliance, she has reached out to so many women and children in the LGA, she also has improved on the sanitation and the overall hygiene of the good people of Bonny.

DAME ANENGI BARASUA is a committed Christian, a loving mother of two, and a de-tribalized leader, Indeed, her achievements and leadership style is worthy of the honors.

We celebrate you and encourage you to do more even as you set a new standard for excellence in the Grand Bonny Kingdom.