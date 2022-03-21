DafriBank Digital Ltd has received words of appreciation for sponsoring the 2022 Blockchain Africa Conference (BAC) which took place virtually on March 17 and 18, 2022.

Expressing gratitude, Bitcoin Events PTY Ltd., the organisers of Africa’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency conference, tweeted via its handle @BlockchainZA: “Thank you to all our Premier Sponsors @DafriBank @klever_io and @blockchain! We couldn’t have done Blockchain Africa Conference 2022 without you.”



As a premium sponsor of the eighth edition of the conference, DafriBank joined a list of elite organisations including the ABSA Group, Standard Bank, ConsenSys, Bankserv, Binance, Crypto.com, Algorand, AAVE, Bybit, and Altercoin Trader, to name but a few, which had in the past sponsored the event.



The decision to become a premium sponsored according to Xolane Ndhlovu, chairman of DafriBank, was a good one, noting that as a trailblazer in the digital economy spectrum on the continent, it was the right thing for DafriBank Digital Ltd to do.



“DafriBank’s leading role in the adoption and legitimization of cryptocurrency, entrenchment of digital payment and reinforcement and innovation of the digital economy on the continent, made it imperative that we do not stand aloof but get involved in any event or development that will move our world towards the future,” he said.

The DafriBank chairman further avowed that: “DafriBank will continue to be involved in the conversations that will advance the economy of the continent and we will maintain our status as the bank of the future.”

This year’s edition of the annual Blockchain Africa Conference, the eighth edition, which was held virtually featured over 2500 registrations, 50 speakers and 25 sessions that were live-streamed. The conference also featured prominent figures in the cryptocurrency world including Charles Hoskinson, the American entrepreneur who founded the Cardano blockchain platform and is also co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain platform.