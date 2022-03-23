If there is one brand that is so customer-centric that it regularly rewards its customers every other month, we would mention itel. Once again, itel has fulfilled its promise to a customer who purchased an itel A58 smartphone and won a car worth millions of naira in the itel BIG DAY Scratch and Win Promo.

The lucky customer who won the car, Oyewole Adeyinka, had purchased itel A58 sometime in February during the itel BIG DAY Promo, and could not believe he had won a car just for purchasing an itel smartphone. This move by itel to reward customers with gifts such as limited-edition cooling fans, branded gift items, and even a car is a bold one that cements the brand’s position as a thoughtful and customer-loving brand.

The itel BIG DAY Promo reward event which held on the 22nd of March 2022 at Solat-Mega in Ibadan, Oyo state was graced with the presence of the car winner, key staff from the itel team as well as numerous brand lovers and well-wishers in attendance. The smartphones, accessories, and television brand whose mission is to ensure consumers enjoy better life has reiterated that the event was a way for them to give back to consumers whilst appreciating them for their patronage over the years.

Oyewole Adeyinka, the itel BIG DAY Promo car winner said, ‘I am so thankful to itel for this opportunity. I never expected that buying an itel smartphone would mean me winning a car from itel. The day I bought the itel A58 and scratched the scratch card the promoter gave me; I was extremely shocked when I saw it was a car. I even thought it was a normal marketing gimmick and never expected that itel will truly give me a car. I am a car owner now and I promise to always enjoy better life with itel.’

Oyewole Adeyinka with his new car from itel Nigeria

‘We are always after simplifying the lives of our consumers through our products and we derive great joy in knowing that our products make life easier for them. We won’t stop, we won’t relent and we will always make sure to provide services and products that will help each and every Nigerian enjoy better life.’ Said Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for Nigeria and West Africa (Region 1).

Get Discounts On Your Smartphone Purchase In The itel Big Easter Bonanza

Prices of smartphones might be going up but with itel, you can get up to 2,000 naira discounts between 10th March and 20th April 2022 in the itel Big Easter Bonanza Promo. Customers who purchase the itel A58, P17, P37, or P37 Pro smartphone will get discounts up to 2,000 naira at the point of purchase instantly. This is an offer that you should not miss out on.

For more information on itel's promotional offers, follow @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.