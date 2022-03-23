The Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment has received a donation of 7 million naira from Cuppy Foundation to support projects on Quality Education and Gender Equality, Goal 4 and 5 of the Global Sustainable Development Agenda.

Speaking at the official presentation of the cheque by Cuppy Foundation, an organization founded by Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, in Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond noted that the gesture highlights the significance of meaningful engagement to address collective challenges from the strength of shared responsibilities.

Commending the unique stride of the Cuppy Foundation to uplift the education status of the state through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Hammond noted that the Foundation has taken partnership towards sustainable education to an enviable heights.

According to her, SDGs programme create an opportunity for our government to build trust, confidence and explore strong partnership that will enable the development of broad social protection systems.

“While we are identifying strategic opportunities to scale-up interventions on targets of SDGs, we are equally strengthening collective ambitions to combat emerging challenges that mitigate inclusive development”, she noted.

Hammond who received the donation on behalf of the state government revealed that the effort of the Foundation to support the State in the areas of Education and Gender Equality speaks to the desire of the present administration to advance sustainable education through collaboration particularly among girls.

She disclosed that the state is acting with the highest ambition to entrench a future of possibilities where everyone can thrive and contribute to the sustainable development of the state.

“This is a unique example of our outward effort to leverage on the potential of humanitarian communities to enhance our commitment to sustainable growth and development especially in the education sector “, Solape maintained.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs. Abosede George remarked that fulfilling the ambitions of the SDGs will take an unprecedented effort by everyone in society including Non-Governmental Organisations for inclusive development.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Mr. Lekan Fatodu explained that, in order to make the 2030 Agenda a reality, broad ownership of the SDGs must translate into strong commitment by all stakeholders.

“The SDGs have become so ubiquitous that they serve as a common language. The Goals demonstrate humanity’s growing ability not only to agree upon its intended trajectory but to coordinate resources and action on a vast level. They are an opportunity to fully acknowledge that the fate and well-being of all humans are inextricably linked with one another” Fatodu submitted.

While applauding the support of the Foundation, Fatodu expressed the assurance of the government to continue facilitating strategic partnership and collaboration to realise the deliverables of the global Agenda.

In her remark, the Founder Cuppy Foundation, Florence Otedola stated that the undertakings with the state government is premised on the Foundation’s aspiration to address issues surrounding education and wellbeing of citizens.

Represented by the Philanthropy Manager, Ruth Okonye, Cuppy declared that the present administration in the state has a rich network and an enabling structure to mobilise resources for the greater good of all.

She declared that the Cuppy Foundation is glad to identify with the good intention of the Lagos government in catering for the vulnerable ones while stressing that more meaningful contributions towards other goals are already in the pipeline .