By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Managing Director, Ibom Power Company Limited, Engr. Meyen Etukudo, weekend, offered scholarships to underprivileged female indigenes of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State to study medicine, engineering, or Law.

Speaking at the 2022 annual inter-house sports competition of Community Secondary School Mkpat Enin tagged, ‘Discovery and development of innate talent in youths’ where he donated a trophy to the best house in match pass, Etukudo, who is also the Senior Special Assistant on Power to Governor Udom Emmanuel, said the gesture aims at promoting professionalism.

Specifically, he said, “Any girl from Mkpat Enin, who has passed the examination of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to study medicine, engineering and law, but has no parents or whose parents cannot afford a university education should meet me in my office. We want to encourage our girl children to aspire for professionalism.”

“We do not want our girls to be marginalized or put in a vulnerable situation, which is why we must encourage the girl child to get quality education and position them to aspire to public offices too.

“The neat and serene environment of this community secondary school is a good example of the difference women can make in leadership. This school used to be unkempt and the grasses were overgrown. It is even sadder that this particular community has produced a local government Chairman yet the school was in a dilapidated condition until the new principal, who is a woman, took over and we started seeing positive change.”

Engr. Etukudo who hails from Ikot Ekop village in Mkpat Enin urged the youths to hold public office holders accountable and resist being used to instigate violence.

He said all the youth presidents in the 87 gazette villages in Mkpat Enin should not compromise, rather they should seek accountable representation with tangible projects to show.

He also said: “If any politician comes to you with money and says go there and make trouble, ask him or her, Sir/Ma, where are your own children? Where is your son? Where is your daughter? Send them to do your dirty job for you. Don’t let anyone use you to achieve selfish ambition.”

The Governor’s aide also said: “Holding public office should be on the basis of track record in executing development projects in the community. Any public office holder who has the interest of the people at heart will always have a significant development project in the community to show for the time in office.

“I have sponsored five people to the Nigerian Law School and last year I also sponsored someone from this community to Law school. The community school in my village, Ikot Ekop, did not have a lodge for Corps members, I built the Corpers’ lodge for the school.”

Engr. Etukudo, who had earlier given N100,000 and N50,000 to forty (40) to beneficiaries from five villages within the Atta Ukpum community – Ikot Ekop, Ikot Akpabio, Ikot Obiokoi, Ikot Abia, and Assong as empowerment under the Meyen Atta Ukpum Youths Empowerment Programme, MAUYEP, decried the lack of public power supply to the local government council office in Mkpat Enin.

He said: “Do you know that Mkpat Enin Local Government council office did not have public power supply and a distribution transformer for many years and I am the SSA on Power?”

“I told the former Chairman, ‘Come to my office and get a brand new transformer for the council’, he did not come. The new Acting Chairman, who is a woman, has written to my office concerning the power issue and we will give her the transformer to connect the council office to the public power supply. When the council is connected, this community secondary school will also be connected to public power supply.”