The Coalition of Civil Societies for Equity, Justice and Good Governance, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, staged a protest against the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists during the protest, the leader of the group, Comrade Danesi Momoh alleged that there is an ongoing rot in the office of the head of the civil service of the federation.

He said:

“Sequel to our 7 days ultimatum, and the failure of the federal government to act by sacking the Head of Service as well as her inability to honourably resign, we are here today to sound another note of warning on the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and demand that justice be done for the greater good of all Nigerians.

“Instead of facing the issues we had previously raised and addressing them appropriately, the office of the Head of Service decided rather to deny the allegations with unsubstantiated points.

“The Head of Service is being economical with the truth and must be made accountable for her policies.

“Not just are universities understaffed, federal colleges and even secondary schools are grossly understaffed because the Head of Service has been insensitive these. This is contrary to Buhari’s anti-corruption stance and must not be allowed to continue.

“It is on record that many universities have failed their accreditation and re-accreditation because the Head of the service has blocked the employment process. These are critical manpower needs that are not supposed to be politicized. Her attitude is uncalled for in an administration that is constantly fighting corruption.

“Enough is enough. If this corruption is not dealt with decisively, the office of Head of Service will rank high as the most corrupt establishment before the end of the tenure.

“This we must not allow happening.

“Consequently, we hereby give final warning that within 5 days if the Head of Service fails to honourably resign or the federal government fails to sack her from office, we will be left with no other alternative than to mobilise and block the office until the right thing is done.”