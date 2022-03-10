…says constituents’ll enjoy effective representation

By Gabriel Ewepu

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Grassroots Empowerment and Justice, GEJ, Initiative, Wednesday, hailed the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives for swearing in the newly elected Member of the House representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Jude Ngaji.

Speaking on the impact the new MP will make, the National Coordinator, GEJ Initiative, Comrade John Friday, said the swearing in done by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, was a good omen for the constituents as they will enjoy effective representation by Ngaji.

The oath of office was administered at about 11:50am by the Clerk of House, Akubueze Chinedu, before the House commenced plenary. Shortly after taking his oath of office Chief Jude was ushered to his seat to begin his first legislative duty as Member of Parliament as he joined his colleagues in the proceedings of the day’s plenary.

Present to witness the swearing in are, the State Chairman of APC Cross River State, Alphonsus Eba; Chairman of Yala Local Government Area, Hon Barr Fabian Ogbeche; Chairman of Obudu Local Government Area, Hon Boniface Erhwe; General Manager of Waste Management Agency, Cross River State, Hon Sunday Oko; Supervisor councilor for Finance, Budget and Investment, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon Gabriel Oluohu; Hon Boniface Okache; Hon Francis Ekpo; and others.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday presented certificate of return to Chief Ngaji after being declared winner of the February 26, 2022 Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency Bye-election. Chief Ngaji who was candidate of the APC polled 22,778 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon Mike Usibe of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 20,590 votes.

Friday said: “It is a good omen today for the good people of Ogo/Yala Federal Constituency as Hon Jude Ngaji is being sworn-in to represent them for the next four years.

“We describe it as well deserved because the people will enjoy effective representation based on the antecedents of Hon Ngaji. This is a man who has the people in his heart and is prepared to serve them being their servant who has the people’s mandate genuinely.

“You know good governance is not by having money to influence the people it is all about the passion and commitment to better the lives of fellow countrymen and that is what we stand for as an organization, and we are ready to go all out to support such leaders for are in elective position purely for the people.

“We are giving our support to the mandate of the people of Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency which they gave to Hon Ngaji because of their trust and confidence in him to change the narrative.”

However, he called on the new MP to deliver on his promises and also carry the people along by feeling their pulse and understanding their plight.

“We advise him to do all what he promised the people during his campaign and not to abandon them because they voted for him massively because they trust and have confidence that he will effectively represent them via good governance.

“He should not toe party lines and create divisions in the area he represents because they are all his people despite some of them did not vote for him or not members of his party”, he added.