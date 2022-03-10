Decries working in silos, calls for synergy

By Gabriel Ewepu and Olaoluwa Olayiwola Enoch – Abuja

Centre for Social Justice, CSJ, has built capacity of stakeholders on effective implementation of policies on Gender Based Violence, GBV, towards achieve positive results.

The Lead Director of CSJ, Eze Onyekpere, said the essence of the workshop CSJ organised with support of the British Council (EU-ACT) on capacity building of government institutions on budgeting on the reduction of Gender Based Violence.

Onyekpere also pointed that the budget is discussed as an economic, political and human rights instrument and process which has the purpose of system maintenance, economic, regulatory and control functions and is very relevant for the redistribution of resources.

He further stated that a gender transformative budgeting process is imperative for the reduction or eradication of GVB.

He said: “Now, the overall aim and goal of this training is that it’s been quite a while that we’ve been discussing issues of gender based violence, discrimination against women, but we have been discussing not from the stand point of trying to provide practical solutions and practical responses and we know that every law or policy requires resources to implement within the context of the policy, plan budget continue.

“So for every policy and plan you have, you must put down money otherwise it will not be properly implemented. And we discovered that very little resources go to issues round gender discrimination and gender based violence.

“Even the little resources that comes in, is not properly targeted, so, this workshop was to interact with MDAs, after producing the manual to say this is the best way we can count your request from the authorities because the resources are very scarce and limited, so government or whoever is taking decision must find a very cogent reason why he should put money into Gender Based Violence than for instance building a new road, and building schools.

“How do you present your budget request so that it can become imperative and compelling for the authorities to listen to you? So that is the thrust of the discussion we have been having over the last two days.

Speaking on what will be the standpoints for implementation pointed out during the workshop, he said, “The takeaway from here which came out clearly is that we may not have seen so much result.

“Government is already doing some tangible things but what is lacking is that they have not been sharpened and people are working in silos and in the agency collaboration is lacking.

“You couldn’t believe what they heard the Ministry of Health is doing in creating some spaces and what is been done through education and when you combine it with what is been done with the Police and Civil Defence and Ministry of Justice, if they can have a clearing house where this things are properly harmonized and there is proper intelligence collaboration.

“We could begin to achieve greater results and most of the participants have agreed that they have to take this up with their superiors and we have also been requesting not to limit this training to what we have done today to also flaw and to also talk to superior authorities like the permanent secretaries, the ministers, the directors who could take this thing beyond what we have done here”, he added.

