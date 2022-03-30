By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Senator representing Cross River South Senatorial district in the Senate, Sen. Gershom Bassey has asserted that youth development, education, health care, social inclusion, and environmental issues will become a priority in Cross River state with effect from 2023.

Sen.Bassey announcement this in Calabar as he released his blueprint showcasing what he has in offing for the state if elected governor in 2023.

The Lawmaker said he was going to “foster improved education and bridge the skills gap in the state for the digital age and ensure sufficient funding for Cross River State University of Technology, the Institute of Technology & Management (ITM) etc., to provide professional and technical trainings”.

He gave assurance on the revival of dedicated bursary system through the National Association of Cross River State Students (NACRISS), restore the State Library and establish an e-library system.

On healthcare, Senator Bassey said he was going to make Cross River state “a medical destination with standard medical care and equitable access for all.

“We shall ensure quality primary healthcare is accessible to, and within 30 minutes walking distance for every citizen and provide healthcare programmes targeted at disadvantaged and vulnerable persons”.

Sen. Bassey who has picked his expression of interest and nominations forms for the 2023 governorship race in the state, said his blueprint is “the People’s Project Manifesto” and will effectively focus on “youth development and social inclusion” .

“I will implement youth-oriented interventions for skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and job creation. Establish effective social protection policies for youths, women and underserved persons.

“Also, I will ensure proper representation in up-skilling. skills acquisition and other empowerment programmes by the state government. Ensure inclusive and proper participation of youths, women, and persons living with disabilities (PWD) at all levels of governance and economic activity in the state” .

Giving details on Environment, he said there will be a “zero-tolerance policy for open-defecation and indiscriminate waste disposal on streets and roadsides.

“I will Implement clean and green interventions that would aim to restore Cross River State as the cleanest and most environmentally-friendly state and adopt town planning mechanism to ensure the efficient and equitable use of resources,” he said.