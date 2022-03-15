Cross River south stakeholders insist on governorship slot in 2023

By Emma Una, CALABAR

STAKEHOLDERS in Cross River South district comprising political leaders, traditional rulers, youths and women leaders at the weekend insisted on return of the state’s governorship slot to the area in 2023

Addressing the media after a series of consultations and meetings across the state, leaders of the district drawn from the seven local government areas restated their total support to Governor Ben Ayade’s commitment to return the position to the district in 2023

Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong, Senator Bassey Otu and many others who spoke said the rotation of the governorship slot among the three senatorial districts is for equity, fair play, justice and peaceful co-existence which should not be jettisoned on the altar of ego.

“All the three senatorial districts know that our demand for the governorship position to return to the Southern Senatorial district is equitable, justifiable, fair and the proper thing to happen at this time,” Senator Ita Giwa stated.

She emphasised that every well meaning person in the state is aware that Cross River State had continued to witness peace and stability as a result of power rotation from one Senatorial district to another since 1999 and this should continue.

“No doubt even our founding fathers had envisaged the need for us all to live in the state where peace and harmony reigns.

“Even the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, guarantees federal character principle for equity, peace and harmony and all the units”.

Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong in his speech expressed gratitude to Governor Ayade for his commitment to ensure equity by returning the governorship slot to the south and assured that the district has men and women of impeachable character, institutional memory and requisite experience to govern the state and provide purposeful leadership that will take the state to enviable height

“Whatever criteria is used to access the capacity of who qualifies to govern the state, the southern district has all and at the right time our sons and daughters will come forth and anyone who is most acceptable to sit on the saddle,” he said.

He called for support and understanding from the other two districts of the state to ensure hitch free power rotation among the districts.

Vanguard News