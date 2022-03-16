Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Dapo Akinrefon

For dragging Cross River State into his rift with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, the lawmaker representing Cross River Central senatorial district, Senator Sandy Onor, yesterday, faulted Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, saying the latter was being economical with the truth and displayed ignorance over the exit of Governor Ben Ayade.

Obaseki had pilloried Wike for descending on his deputy, Philip Shaiubu, saying Edo State could not be procured by Wike, even as he accused Wike of being an interloper. Onor, in an interview, said Obaseki was being economical with the truth and displayed ignorance when he accused Wike of being responsible for the exit of the Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Onor said Wike was more interested in building, strengthening and uniting the PDP in all parts of the country, as demonstrated when he fought hard to ensure victory for the party in Edo State, at a time Obaseki was gasping for breath.

Describing Obaseki as an ingrate for using derogatory words on Wike, Onor said contrary to Obaseki’s insinuation, the party in Cross River was waxing stronger and doing very well after the exit of Ayade.

Reacting to Obaseki’s diatribe against Wike, Onor said: “Obaseki is an ingrate. He should be completely ashamed of himself for attempting to bite the finger that fed him when he was at his lowest ebb politically.

“The road to his emergence as governor is known across the nation. Wike was harassed by federal authorities and threatened. Yet, he stood his grounds. He was chairman of the campaign organisation, spent money on the election, went there physically and directed affairs. At that time, Wike was good, a great hero for Edo people, for himself and for the PDP.

“But now he wants the same PDP and the structure with which he rode to power to be dismantled because he has emerged leader of the party. Obaseki should bury his face in shame and learn to show gratitude to people who helped him ascend the rungs of power. That is how to be an example in leadership.”

