By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Cross River State Chapter, Thursday, hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over alleged moves to rectify Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency bye-election held on the 26th of February, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by PDP Ex- Official Ogoja Chapter, Hon Paul Omaji.

The statement reads in part, “A

rising from the just concluded Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency Bye-Election held on the 26th of February, 2022, Cross River INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe has moved to rectify the records of the poorly rigged election in the Federal Constituency last Saturday.

“The exercise which was marred by violence, killing, thuggery and unprecedented electoral fraud had the Resident Electoral Commissioner, the HOD of the Commission’s ICT unit and security agencies all as collaborators.

“The Cross River INEC’s REC was quick to dismiss the petitions of the opposition (PDP) over violence and irregularities that occurred in the process simply because he was under duress.

“The HOD of the ICT unit who was suppose to ensure that, results must be shown in conformity with the biometric accreditation to validate the votes or risk it being cancelled also compromised in the process.”

However, the statement called on the Chairman, INEC, Prof Yakubu Mahmood, to investigate the Cross River State, Resident Electoral Commissioner and HOD, ICT.

Meanwhile, the statement alleged that INEC officials were also part of the electoral malpractice that characterised the February 26 Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency bye-election.

“The opposition political parties have called on the Independent

corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the acts of corruption by the Cross River State, Resident Electoral Commissioner and HOD, ICT.

“The opposition parties also appeal to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud to redeploy the REC with immediate effect, because it became unfortunate that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were involved in the shenanigans that characterized the bye-election of 26th February, 2022 in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria