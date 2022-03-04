By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Cross River State Chapter, Thursday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to investigate alleged malpractices perpetrated during Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency bye-election held on the 26th of February, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by PDP Ex-Official Ogoja Chapter, Hon Paul Omaji.

However, the statement also called on the Chairman, INEC, Prof Yakubu Mahmood, to investigate the Cross River State, Resident Electoral Commissioner, and HOD, ICT.

Also, the statement also alleged that INEC officials were also part of the electoral malpractice that characterised the February 26 Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency bye-election.

Note: Please edit the earlier sent PDP story with the above.

I mean from the headline. But leave the side that says “The statement reads in part,”….”

I am waiting for the money from the guy now. Just do it the way I stated.

Thanks for the understanding. Please bear with me.