By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage Services, Joe Igbokwe, and a Lagos lawmaker, Jude Idimogu, have clashed over executive list of Ndigbo in Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

The clash occurred at the official inauguration of executive members of Ndigbo in APC, Lagos State, Ejigbo LCDA chapter at the party secretariat.

Despite the fracas, the inauguration of the executive members of Ndigbo was conducted by Igbokwe amidst protest from the group loyal to Idimogu, who represents Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen after the rancorous inauguration, Idimogu said that the inauguration was not supposed to hold until all interest groups were harmonised in order to avoid unnecessary trouble among the Ndigbos in Lagos APC.

According to him: “Today’s event is inconclusive. We are APC Igbos. I am a serving member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the only Igbo man in elective position and this makes me a factor and leader in the party.”

Igbokwe, however, said that all the crises would be resolved and fixed, adding that the door was still opened for reconciliation.

Earlier, members loyal to Idimogu staged a peaceful protest at the venue over an alleged sidelining of their group, saying they were not carried along in the selection process.

On her part, Nelly Okafor, one of the Ndigbo women leaders, who frowned at attempt to deny loyalists of Idimogu access into the secretariat, said that the inauguration would not be allowed to hold until there was harmonisation.

“We want intervention of party leaders. We want the party to bring all the Igbos in APC together, let us harmonise and there will be proper inauguration,” Okafor stated.

Recall that the party had earlier resolved the leadership tussle between the duo by declaring Igbokwe as the apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, while Idimogu as deputy.