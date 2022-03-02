By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In a bid to stem the tide of the wavering economic hardship in the country, a cooperative society, Reliance Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, has opted to provide credits, loans and savings for residents in Bwari Area Council of Abuja as well as many other parts of the country.

The Cooperative having various benefits of providing loans, credits and savings, has various packages which allows members to save money to successfully carry out projects they may wish to get done.

Addressing newsmen during its Bwari branch opening, Managing Director Reliance Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Mr Bayonle Omoyele, said the Cooperative has over 6,000 active members and would want to establish its dominance in the Federal Capital Territory.

He added that potential members who would want to be part of the Cooperative and don’t stay in the FCT, could also benefit from them by having the ‘Savings Box Ng,’ app, an app he said that can be easily downloaded in the Playstore app from any smartphone, so that members could access any financial assistance they may need from the comfort of their homes.

He said, “We are three years and four months. We have three branches in the FCT. We have over 6,000 active members. As of 1 November 2021, then we clocked three years, the balanced sheet revealed that we’ve disbursed 200 million loans. Our deposit portfolio is over 100 million.

“Our workforce is between 25, 30 staffs. Also 1 September 2021, we launched a fintech app, it’s called savings box ng. Savings box ng was registered as a finance company under CAC, it allows our members to save without coming to the office. It allows our members to do jollification, apply for loans without coming to the office. In short, savings box ng is a digital cooperative that brings benefit of cooperative at their doorstep.

“Wherever you are, inasmuch you have a smart phone you can download savings box ng on the PlayStore or go to the website savingsboxng.com and access all the benefits of the cooperative.”

Bayonle noted that 60 percent of the individuals they serve are ‘unbanked’ members, emphasizing that most times their target audience are the illiterates, people who cannot read and write.

“We discovered that people find it difficult to assess loans; entrepreneurs at SME, contractors, salary earners, accessibility of loans has become a challenge in Nigeria. But the cooperative sets to make assessments of loans easier for Nigerians without stress.

“We have a plan which is called December Jollification, It’s a food security system that allows us to feed many households as much as possible. The plan allows our members to save from January to December, and in December they get food items, a pack of bags of rice, vegetable oil. Noodles, cow, life chicken, freezers, and all of that, and we have served more than 5,000 households since its inception,” he stressed.

Bayonle further noted that when the country was shut down within 30 days during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said “Reliance Thrift was moving house to house to give money to members, share palliatives with all members of the cooperatives.”

He maintained that, “Along the line, we discover that some people could not afford three square meals even though they’re not members we served more than 4,000 households with rice, coconut oil, live chicken, and eggs.”