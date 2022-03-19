By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has charged Supreme Council for Shari’ah in the country to create department of political affairs to create political awareness among faithfuls towards producing a muslim president in 2023.

Speaking at the Annual National Conference and Pre-Ramadan meeting of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), held at GMT hotel, Osogbo, Osun state, he said Muslims cannot afford to be left behind in political participation nationwide.

While soliciting the congregation’s support towards realising his presidential bid, Tinubu, who was represented by the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Chief Tunde Badmus stressed the need to ensure that muslims, like other groups must ensure that followers participate in the country’s political process effectively.

He adds “Other religious groups have commenced political sensitisation by creating political departments or directorate among themselves to promote their own. You should create a political wing among yourself so that it will further gear your participation in politics, it will be a good platform to support your brothers who are vying for political positions.

“There is a need for us to act toward our prayers, the emergence of a good leader but we need to partake in political activities. Almighty Allah answers our prayer through our actions so while praying let us act towards it.

“Tinubu disclosed that he would visit the council across the state to solicit support to make his presidential ambtion a reality”.

Through the president of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, I will visit all states of this nation. I can’t be opportune to see all Muslims in Nigeria but through the Muslim leaders, we can make it happen.

Addressing journalists, the Secretary General of the council, Sheikh Nafiu Baba Ahmed, said the meeting was aimed at setting agenda for scholars’ sermon in the month of Ramadan towards encouraging the masses to actively take part in the political process.

“We can understand the reason for the disconnect between the people and the political class. The masses are reluctant to participate in the process because of the way the present administration disappointed their expectations. The political leadership promised a whole lot, the promised to reduce fuel price, build new refineries buy today, there is no fuel anywhere and the masses are suffering.

“However, despite the situation, we want the scholars to encourage people to take part in the process and they should understand the need to keep trying till Allah gives us a leadership that would bring his mercy on the people. There is time to enjoy and time to suffer, but we must keep trying till we get the best out of the nation’s leadership.

“The aim this year is to make everyone to retrospect and bring about change from within so the society can change and expect God’s grace”, he said.

Earlier in his remark, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said his action in government has always been tailored towards being a good ambassador of Islam, especially being the only Muslim Governor in the southern part of the country.

He also called Muslim adherents to use the period of Ramadan to pray for the country to surmount its various challenges.