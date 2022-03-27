….as Lagos State rank highest in Nigeria TB burden

By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State government has blamed disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for the increased mortality from tuberculosis in the state even as it called for collective action to end the menace of tuberculosis, TB in the state.

Speaking during the World Tuberculosis Day awareness walk in Lagos, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye said that the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed years of progress made in the fight to end TB, “For the first time in over a decade, TB deaths increased in year 2020.

Ogboye explained that tuberculosis is easily curable, but it can lie dormant and undetected for years, “so it’s important to spread awareness. It may seem like an outdated disease, but around one-third of the World’s population is infected with TB.

“Every day, approximately 30,000 people fall ill and over 4,100 lose their lives to this preventable and curable disease. TB is the leading cause of death amongst people with HIV and a major contributor to microbial resistance. Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 63 million lives since the year 2000.

“Currently, Nigeria is ranked 7th among the twenty (20) TB high-burdened countries in the world with Lagos State having the highest TB burden in Nigeria. With a population of over 23 million people and a projected 3.2% annual growth rate, the incidence rate of TB in Lagos State is 219 per 100,000 populations. Prevalence rate is 330 per 100,000 populations while the annual expected notification rate is about 50,000 TB cases.

Ogboye who was represented at the occasion by the Director Staff Health Service, Dr. Rasheed Kolade said that the state government is determined to change the narrative, “as part of improvement, the Lagos State Ministry of Health through the support of Global fund have DOTS Centres, Community care workers, 18 X-ray machines, Gene Xpert sites in all the 20 LGAs of the State and have launched three (3) mobile X-ray vans to increase active case search in the State thereby increasing case finding, diagnosis and free treatment of diagnosed cases and is accessible to “all”.

Corroborating his views, World Health Organization Nigeria National Professional Officer – TB South West Zone, Dr. Samuel Ogiri said that without adequate financial resources the fight against TB cannot be won.

“We need to invest and consolidate on the effort put in the achievement recorded by increase investment. All partners need to come together in a complementary manner so that we can reduced the burden of TB.

“one of the good thing is that when you look at the 2021 global TB report, you will observe that we are on the right track towards attaining two out of the three milestone, decrease in TB related death and incident. The catastrophic cost is still there and that is why the issue of investment is very critical and we hope that all stakeholders will be committed.

Ogiri hinted that WHO will continue to support the country effort towards end TB and ensure that they are collectively on the right part.

On his part, Chairman, Lagos State Stop TB Partnership, Dr. Dan Onwujekwe said that the 2022 theme, “Invest to End TB. Save lives” was conveying a message that there is an urgent need to invest resources to ramp up the fight against TB and achieve the commitments to end TB.

“This theme is calling on all those involved in the fight against TB to unite under this overarching theme which is sounding the alarm that the low levels of funding for the TB response year after year cannot continue.”

The Director, Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Rotimi Agbolagorite encouraged Nigerians to get tested, “we need to spread the awareness about how to get tested and treated, because so many people with TB don’t even know they have it.

“We can invest our resources by volunteering or donating in events that are held to spread awareness and to raise funds for Tuberculosis. So many organizations dedicated to the eradication of TB that are always looking for volunteers and donations.”