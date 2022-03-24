Nyesom Wike and David Umahi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Thursday attacked Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for saying that he was the mastermind behind his (Umahi) current legal imbroglio in the country.

Umahi stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja.

The Governor expressed dismay over Wike’s outburst and behavioural disposition towards issues of national interest.

“You heard him on Channels boasting that he is the main man! that depends on the breath of God, I pity illiteracy. It’s a shame.

“You are boasting of removing another Governor, what qualifies you, just because you are packing money, that is public fund, not intellectual material but just packing money and you are boasting about it.

“Otherwise who were you? I was a billionaire at the age of 25. And I have worked all my life. I have asked him to come for a public debate.

“I do not commission 3.4-kilometer road, I commission 34 km road; I commission twin flyovers running to 1 km. I commission mega projects with little resources.

“If he says he has done well, he is Mr. this or that let him come for debate. Let’s start with our childhood. I’m not disturbed.

