By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Uyo has ordered that a 40-year-old Facebook user, Idongesit Ezekiel Idiok, be remanded in Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre for defamation against the character of governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

The Court remanded Idiok popularly known as “Soundcraft” pending the advice of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in a charge of Cybercrime leveled against him by the Police.

The Court, presided over by Senior Magistrate Ini-Ifiok Isong, also ordered that the original case file be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for the arraignment of the accused person before the appropriate Court.

The Court order followed a petition to the Police over a case of criminal defamation of the character of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel by Idiok.

The accused person with a Facebook name “Soundcraft Owo OBA” is said to have made a social media publication, 16th March, 2022, containing offensive words against the Governor, which the complainant described as false and malicious.

The offense is punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention Act 2015.

At the hearing of the matter on Monday, Senior Magistrate Ini-Ifiok Isong, said by the virtue of Section 50 of the Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention Act 2015, the jurisdiction to hear the case is vested in the Federal High Court.

Senior Magistrate Isong ordered that pursuant to Section 315 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Law of Akwa Ibom State as amended, the case file be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the accused person remanded in Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre.

Speaking after the hearing on Monday, Barr Samuel Ikpo, who was watching the brief for the Governor, said the case would serve as a reminder that a post of defamatory comments on social media including Facebook could be held liable for the damage caused by those comments.

The Court adjourned the case till Monday, the 4th day of April, 2022 for update.

The accused person, it was gathered had posted on his Facebook page that the State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel is having an affair with one of his female cabinet members.