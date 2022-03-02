A Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Wednesday ordered that Musa Lamidi and Ogunwamide Gbemiro be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman.

The police charged Lamidi, 32 and Gbemiro, 25, whose addresses were not provided with conspiracy and rape.

Magistrate I. O. Osho, who did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction, ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She, therefore, adjourned the case until May 2 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Foluke Adedosu told the court that the suspects committed the offence on July 14, 2020, at about 5. 25 p.m, at Odo-Oba area, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Adedosu said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 358 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

