By Ugochukwu Alaribe

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to pay N3.5 million to a journalist, Nora Okafor, over the invasion of her privacy.

The Court presided over by Justice Thomas Johnson, also ordered the anti graft agency to tender an apology to the journalist in two national dailies for illegally invading her privacy.

Vanguard gathered that EFCC operatives had invaded Okafor’s home on the night of September 23, 2021. The operatives who were said to have stormed Umuahia for a sting operation in search of suspected internet fraudsters held Okafor, her brothers and other residents of the building hostage for over two hours until they discovered that it was a case of mistaken identity.

The victim said she was humiliated and traumatized by the incident.